One of the leading ride-hailing services in Africa and part of a global tech company Yango continues to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and partner drivers in Ghana.

The service recently announced new and improved safety features which included the passenger photo check and route monitoring features.

This has been followed up with the launch of the ‘’Yango Safety Talk Series’’ – a multi-audience tour highlighting Yango’s safety features for both passengers and partner drivers.

The year-long activity kicked off on May 23 at the ISSER Hall of the University of Ghana during the Idea to Impact event put together by the Students Representative Council, Springboard Roadshow and the Mastercard Foundation.

Over 400 students benefited from the maiden session, which was conducted by Eric Komla Kwakuyi, Regional Security & Safety Manager, Yango, who underscored the company’s commitment to safety.

He highlighted Yango’s existing safety features for drivers, such display of passenger ratings, identity photo checks in special cases, display of alert zones and non-penalty configuration for drivers to be able to skip orders to the alert zones, display of point B for drivers in alert zones as well as passenger profile picture, rating form to evaluate riders and in-app calls to support.

He also explained the new and improved safety features for passengers as well which include route monitoring, rating form to evaluate trips, display of driver rating, safety centre (this houses the share route, ambulance and police, trusted contacts and emergency situation buttons), SOS button, support team which acts promptly, drivers document checks among many others.

“Yango understands the importance of safety for all partner drivers and passengers, and we are constantly working to enhance our safety measures to provide a secure and reliable service.

“By introducing new safety features and investing in driver training programs, we aim to set a new standard for safety in the ride-hailing industry.

“The Yango Talk Series is an initiative that the company aims to use as education on safety for drivers, passengers and all stakeholders.

“Knowledge is power and ensuring that people know about the safety features is the first step in ensuring that they are actually safe.” stated Mr. Kwakuyi.

Yango’s participation in the University of Ghana SRC week celebrations was well-received by attendees, who appreciated its commitment to prioritizing safety.

Students and faculty members had the opportunity to engage with Yango representatives and learn more about the company’s safety initiatives.

The Yango Safety Talk Series is scheduled to take place all year round with regular educational tours in Schools, Lorry parks, hospitals and during social events.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance safety, Yango encourages all users to utilize the safety features available on the app and provide feedback on their experiences.

The company remains dedicated to creating a safe and secure environment for all users.