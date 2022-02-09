The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, has made a donation of GHC10,000 to the national cathedral project.

The donation was made on his behalf by the paramount chief of Sagnarigu Traditional area, Naa Yakubu Abdulai at the official launch of the fund raising activities towards the construction of the cathedral.

The board of trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat last year rolled out the “Ketewa Biara Nsua” initiative to raise half of the US$200 million needed to build the edifice. Ghanaians are being encouraged to make donations of GHC100 towards the project.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Naa Yakubu Abdulai appealed to Ghanaians to contribute towards the building.

“If Christians come together under one roof and if Muslims come together under one roof, the two of them will collaborate greatly to promote national unity and transformation. I will therefore appeal to all of you to support this objective to open your wallets and pockets very wide and contribute generously to this laudable objective,” he said.

“The national chief Imam has shown us the lead, my brothers and sisters of the Christian community, I consider it as your bounding duty to rise up and join the fund raising and cathedral community and say together as one let us rise and build,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and MMDCEs in the region donated GHC10,000 and GHC20,000 respectively towards the project.

The national cathedral is expected to be unveiled on 6 March 2024.