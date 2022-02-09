The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has opened up on the decision to camp in Qatar before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The Black Stars had three weeks camp in the Asian country before jetting off to Yaounde for the tournament.

Despite the three weeks camp, the Black Stars, who were hoping to end the country’s 40 years trophy drought, exited the tournament at the group phase. The Black Stars failed to win a single game.

This had led to strong criticisms from the general public in Ghana with many describing their Qatar camping as useless.

But according to Henry Asante Twum, who is the Communications Director of the GFA, the reason for camping in Doha was to get good friendly games and save cost.

READ ALSO

“We chose Qatar for training because, before the AFCON, seven African countries were going to camp in Qatar. And some of the friendly matches offer we got, the teams were based there,” he told Accra based Starr FM.

“Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia playing in the Fifa Arab Cup were to remain there. We camped there to have access to top-quality friendly matches and save cost,” he added.

The Black Stars will be hoping to make amend when they face Nigeria in the playoff of the 2022 World Cup playoff in March.