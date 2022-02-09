The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday spent hours questioning officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over payments unaccounted for in the Auditor General’s (AG) report.

The payment was for the construction of a residence at the Riyadh Mission at the cost of $ 60,000 for former Ghana’s Ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley.

The officers told the committee the payment was made during the tenure of Ambassador Alhaji Said Sinare but to date, the project doesn’t exist.

The Chairman of the Committee, Officers from Foreign Affairs and auditors following the development had to go around verifying the company that received money.

Whereas auditors told the committee, the monies were paid on January 3, 2017, the company was said to have been incorporated on January 7, which fell on Saturday after the payment was done.

ALSO READ:

The Chairman of PAC, James Klutse Avedzie, has, therefore, tasked the Auditor General to verify when the company, Glinco Engineering Company commenced its operation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister who doubles as Asante Mampong MP, Kwaku Apretwum, has indicated the ministry will follow up on the matter.