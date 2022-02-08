The Chairman of the Public Account Committee (PAC) of Parliament, James Avedzi Kluste, has ordered the arrest of two former workers of Pantang Nursing Training College.

The Principal of the school has been directed to contact the Director of Interpol and provide the necessary information on the staff named Afua Nyarkoa.

Miss Nyarkoa is said to have been receiving a monthly salary of GH¢69.069.which she knew she was not entitled to.

This was in the 2018 auditor General’s report which indicated the teacher has been drawing the salaries while on study leave but failed to return after her studies.

Authorities who appeared before the Committee explained that it’s been difficult getting Afia Nyarkowaa to refund the monies to the state, hence Mr Avedzi’s directive.

The Chairman said the former staff has caused financial loss to the State and therefore called on the director of Interpol to track her for the money to be retrieved.

The second teacher whose name was not disclosed is said to owe GH¢ 13.473.9.

ALSO READ:

Mr Avedzi further urged the administrator of the school, Bertrand Yabani who issued the payment voucher to appear before the committee.

“If their relatives are listening to us they should make the effort and contact the school immediately and make the appropriate arrangements and pay the money. That is the directives of the Committee,” he announced.

PAC has started its sitting to consider the public hearing of the 2018 Auditor-General’s report covering the event of 2017.