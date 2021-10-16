Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly known as Yaa Jackson, has sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video.
The Ehw3 Papa singer expressed confidence in her body as she spots swimwear in a swimming pool, and the internet is buzzing with excitement.
She posted the video to ring in the ears of her followers and loved ones that she will clock a new age on Monday, October 18.
Miss Jackson was feeling herself as she goes about striding and flexing her grit.
In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, she also flashed her contagious smiles.
Captioning the video, she wrote: ”In advance birthday to me.”
