Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly known as Yaa Jackson, has sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video.

The Ehw3 Papa singer expressed confidence in her body as she spots swimwear in a swimming pool, and the internet is buzzing with excitement.

She posted the video to ring in the ears of her followers and loved ones that she will clock a new age on Monday, October 18.

Miss Jackson was feeling herself as she goes about striding and flexing her grit.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, she also flashed her contagious smiles.

Captioning the video, she wrote: ”In advance birthday to me.”

