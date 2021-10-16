Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rebirth Travel and Tours in Takoradi, Michael Asiedu at the ’40 under 40′ awards was crowned ‘2021 Achiever in Hospitality’.

Mr Asiedu, who is also the CEO for Rebirth Real Estate and Constructions, won the award at the event held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The award is an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited, which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the country’s most Influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

It also aims to put the spotlight on these young achievers to build a strong platform by giving them voice to motivate the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude in youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.

The award was in recognition of his dedication and commitment to promoting and marketing tourism in the country.

Mr Asiedu, in his acceptance speech, eulogised his mother, Madam Esther Nkrumah for her unfliching support till date.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the government and all stakeholders in the Travel and Tourism industry to invest more into the sector.

This he said will make it attractive for the youth in order to venture in and unearth more talents, adding the sector is one of the biggest industries with a huge job creation avenues.

He, however, urged the youth to stay focused and not to give up on their dreams.

Rebirth Travel and Tours has embarked on International and Domestic Tours like Eastern Adventure, Cape Coast Tours, Nzulezu, Kumasi and Lake Bosomtwe Tour, Volta Experience, Expatriates Tour, December Family Tour and many others.