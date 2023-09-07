The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu says work on the La General Hospital will begin soon.

He said that processes were being finalised to secure funds for the commencement of the project.

The hospital which was demolished in 2020 for the construction of a new one seems to have been abandoned years after the promise.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Agyemang-Manu assured that the La General Hospital will surely be constructed.

“We got funding, unfortunately, something happened, we couldn’t continue that way, and we got it stuck there. For La, for example, we started working seriously on La, and we still have contractors’ materials sitting on site. We are now shifting the source of funding. We have virtually completed negotiations…Very soon.. La will come back on stream,” he stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, last month said that the La General Hospital has been absorbed into the government’s Agenda 111 project, and the contractor is expected to begin work later in November.

This comes after the Municipal Chief Executive for La Dade-Kotopon, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, revealed at a meeting with the Regional Minister that the abandoned La General Hospital reconstruction project is still a major concern for residents of his area.

The health facility was demolished two years ago by the government to make way for a planned rehabilitation to improve healthcare delivery in the area, but work has not yet begun on the site.

In response to the delays, Henry Quartey assured the residents of his commitment to complete the project as soon as possible.

