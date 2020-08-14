Singer Kuami Eugene has shared with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty his experience of working with female musicians such as Becca, MzVee and Adina.

According to him, he feels at ease working with Adina Thembi because she relates to him as a sister.

On Becca, Kuami Eugene said he felt star-struck and tensed a bit to the extent that he found it difficult to correct her if she wasn’t singing well.

I wrote songs for all of them but I couldn’t check Becca. Even when it wasn’t right, I couldn’t say it much but I tried. I was star-struck.

It was Adina that I was able to check. Adina is like a friend. She is not a sister. She is like a next door neighbour. Adina is different from MzVee and she is different from Becca. Some of them are reserved and outspoken.