Work is progressing on the $330 million Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT), popularly known as the Boankra Inland Port, project in the Ejisu municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Justmoh Construction Limited, the contractors on the project, which started work on October 10, this year, has expressed optimism about meeting the completion deadline of March 2024.

“Currently, 70 per cent of the filling has been completed. We need to cut and fill the land to have a levelled ground for the terminal area before actual construction can start,” Jarrar Siddique, the project manager, said.

He added that by January next year, “we would be done with the filling of the terminal and commence concrete paving on the entire surface”.

A visit to the site last Saturday saw earth-moving machinery busily working on the terminal area.

The Ghana Shippers Authority is the client for the project, while the concessionaire is Ashanti Ports Services Limited, a joint venture of Afum Quality Limited of Ghana and DSS Associates of the Republic of Korea.

On October 16, this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the project site, during which he urged the concessionaire and the contractors to deliver the project on schedule and on budget.

Drains, other works

Mr Siddique said once they were done with the entire surfacing, work would start on the drainage system, after which they would mount the structures.

They would include an inland clearance depot, customs bonded and unbonded estates, commercial areas, such as banks, offices and trading facilities, vehicle parking and light industrial areas and an administration block complex, he said.

On November 5, 2020, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of work on the project, which had been on the drawing board for about 18 years.

The President said on completion, the project would provide services for importers and exporters in the middle and the northern parts of the country and also act as a major conduit for the efficient transportation of transit traffic to and from our neighbouring landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

“The project will also offer significant employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour,” he added.