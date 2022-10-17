The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been assured that the US$330 million Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project, popularly referred to as the Boankra Inland Port Project, which has been on the drawing board for some eighteen (18) years, will be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

The Concessionaire, Ashanti Ports Services Limited, a joint venture of Afum Quality Limited of Ghana and DSS Associates of the Republic of Korea, made this known on Sunday, 16th October 2022, when President Akufo-Addo visited the site of the construction.

Covering a total land area of 413 acres, the President was informed by the Concessionaire that “we are working to deliver this job within the schedule date.

By the end of 2023 eighty percent (80%) will be done, and, by the end of the first quarter 2024, we will finish the project.”

The Concessionaire was hopeful that the eastern and western railway lines will be completed on schedule, which will further improve the viability of the Boankra inland port.

The idea of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project has been in the pipeline since the days of the Government of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.

In attempting to bring it into fruition, it encountered a number of challenges, a significant one being the exit of the NPP government in 2009.