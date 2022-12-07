The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to find amicable resolutions so that academic work can resume.

The Students Union stated that strike has resulted in a growing unrest and frustration of students.

“The inability of the Ministry of Education to resolve issues with striking union is causing a growing unrest and frustration of students and entire education system,” it said.

In a press release issued on December 7, 2022, the student body highlighted that strike has had adverse effects on the tertiary education system.

“The consequence of these mass strike action is devastating with major academic and administrative activities such as teaching, marking, transcript release, admission processes, and graduation processes affected. Tertiary education in Ghana has almost been brought to a halt.”

The letter concluded that, “Ministry of Education and stakeholders should act with urgency to find amicable resolutions to the issues to prevent further disruption to the academic and educational structures.”

UTAG and other labour unions in public universities declared an indefinite strike on October 17, 2022.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana Association of University Administrators, Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana want the government to settle their outstanding online teaching support allowance and non-payroll allowances.