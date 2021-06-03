Artisanal Small Scale Women in Mining have criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of the burning of mining equipment belonging to small-scale miners.

According to the group, the stance taken by the president is lawless and disappointing.

President Akufo-Addo has said the anti-galamsey taskforce is right to burn equipment belonging to illegal miners while urging affected miners who disagree with the government to proceed to court.

Addressing a press conference at Akyem-Anyinam in the Eastern Region, the Women in Mining, however, said the statement by the President was in bad state.

The group criticised the burning of excavators and chanfans by personnel of Operation Halt.

According to them, destroying mining equipment rather poses a big danger to the water bodies through the sinking of chanfans, spillage of oil, fuel and mercury.

They are asking the the military to find better ways to dismantle excavators and chanfans to prevent further pollution.

The women group, who accused the government of using the military to intimidate legal small-scale miners, called on the Environmental Protection Agency and the Minerals Commission who have the factual information on their activities to intervene.

They said the clampdown has affected them financially, physically and emotionally and it is gradually increasing social vices in mining communities as members are now seeking other means to fend for themselves and their families.

