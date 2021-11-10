A woman, who pleaded anonymity, has taken to social media to narrate an incident that has left her devastated and at the verge of breaking her home.

Revealing her plight while looking for answers in a ‘tell-it-all’ platform, the woman stated that her house help has impregnated her only daughter.

According to her, she relocated the boy from their village to her home, in a bid to help him get on his feet.

Two months in, and before their intended purpose could be met, she said the young man has put her daughter in a family way.

She is seeking for answers on how to deal with the situation and how to inform her husband who stays overseas of the development.

In her words:

I thought I was trying to help the poor boy who came from a very poor background. I picked him up from the village since my husband stays overseas and I am also a working class lady.

I needed someone to help me do my house chores and also stay at home while I travel. I told my mum in the village and she told me of a young boy who is hardworking and humble.

He wasn’t even going to school anymore because his father is late and his mum is a full time housewife. I decided to bring him into my home since he was from a good family background, besides, his mother is a good Christian.

I took him into my home and made him attend a private secondary school so he can write WAEC that year. The boy repaid my kindness to him by sleeping with my daughter and got her pregnant. It all happened in the space of two months. How do I tell my husband that our daughter is pregnant for a house boy? How do I deal with this pregnancy?”