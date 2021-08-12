Visually impaired old lady, Portia Essah, lives alone in a village called Saakye in the Central Region and she claims that her sisters caused her blindness after a man promised to marry her.



According to her, her elder sisters did not understand why he would wait for a 13-year-old to come of age when they were available. Speaking on SVTV Africa, she said she became blind soon after.



“After he promised to marry me, my sisters started talking about me. Their attitude changed towards me too and soon after, I couldn’t see well in my right eye,” she revealed.



Later, she got married and had two children, however, they live in Kumasi and Swedru respectively.



She disclosed that her major problem has to do with food since she is unable to work or farm. Given this, SVTV Africa Foundation donated to her. She received two bags of rice, a gallon of oil, and some drinks.



She disclosed that her major problem has to do with food since she is unable to work or farm. Given this, SVTV Africa Foundation donated to her. She received two bags of rice, a gallon of oil, and some drinks.

