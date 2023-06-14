A young mother has broken the Guinness World Record after giving birth to nine healthy babies at once.

Halima Cissé, a Malian mother and her husband, Abdelkader Arby, welcomed the nonuplets on May 4, 2021.

Woman delivers 9 babies at once, breaks Guinness World Records

Photo credit: BBC

The Guinness World Record says that doctors initially thought Halima would deliver seven babies, but two more babies were detected when she was flown to Ain Borja Clinic in Morocco for specialist care.

The nonuplets were delivered prematurely through a caesarean section in the 30th week of Halima’s pregnancy.

The babies comprise five girls and four boys, and their names are Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, and Mohammed VI.

The BBC reports that the children and their mother have returned to Mali after their stay in Morocco.

Their father said:

They all have different characters. Some are quiet, while others make more noise and cry a lot. Some want to be picked up all the time. They are all very different, which is entirely normal.

The Malian government contributed to the mother’s care and ordered that she be flown to Morocco when she was pregnant.

The father, Abdelkader Arby, has said that caring for the children is a lot of work.

It’s a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them, he said.

The parents already had a three-year-old girl before the nonuplets were born.

The birth of the nonuplets has captured the attention of people around the world, with many expressing their amazement at the mother’s ability to carry and deliver nine babies at once.

The Guinness World Record has confirmed that Halima Cissé’s delivery of nonuplets is the first known instance of a woman giving birth to nine babies at once.