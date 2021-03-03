The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Aisha Abdullahi Gaide for child molestation and attempted homicide.



Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, March 1, said the suspect burnt her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Zahra Abdullahi, with lighted matches.

It is reported that Zahra poked at her clothes while sleeping and provoked her step-mother to descend on her.

As if beating her with an electric wire wasn’t enough, Ayisha is said to have lit matches into the victim’s private part and some other parts of her body.

The Police Spokesperson added said that on receipt of the case, a team of detectives were drafted to convey the victim to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Mr Walki assured the command will delve into a high level investigation to ascertain the absolute fact of the case after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction.