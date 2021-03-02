The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, has confirmed a reported case of coffin theft in Accra.

She noted that on 26 February 2021, a male complainant reported at the Korle-Bu police station that “he went to his shop at Ayigbe Town where he displays coffins for sale.

“The carpenter found out that one of his coffins, white colour, valued at GH¢2,200.00, was stolen.”

According to her, the complainant, “acting on a tip-off, traced it to Korle Woko, Accra and realised that a fellow carpenter, George stole and sold it to a bereaved family for a burial ceremony.

“The Police proceeded to Korle Woko and found the coffin beside the deceased who was laid in state ready to be put into the coffin.

“The deceased’s family understood and returned the coffin to the complainant,” she further explained.

The suspect, George Amoah, has since been in custody, assisting in investigations.