Seven persons are in the grips of the Ashanti Regional Police Command for allegedly kidnapping the Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II.

The suspects have been identified as Kwame Boafo, Kwabena Ofori, Theophilus Larbi, Yakubu Adams, Musa Adanda, Edward Kwadwo and Benjamin Gbli.

The Police explained their intelligence on Monday, March 1, 2021, indicated Nana Brempong had been kidnapped to an unknown destination.

The Konongo Police were deployed to act on the information and their swift intervention saved the chief who had been held in an unregistered Honda Civic with a Toyota Matrix Cab at Kubease near Ejisu.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Regional Public Affairs Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo.

“When rescued, there were injuries on some parts of his body and he was therefore issued with a hospital form to seek medical attention while suspects are in custody to assist the police with the investigation,” the statement said.

Read the full statement below: