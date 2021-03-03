The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has failed to confirm three of the six suspicious rice brands on the market.

Facebook rice, Valentino Rice and Versace Rice were the brands that were confirmed to Joy Buisness by the authority as authentic.

This leaves My Google rice, Gucci Best Choice and Premium Channel rice as unverified.

Joy Business’ checks at the markets revealed these brands of rice on the market have made some consumers worried, raising concerns about the influx of unknown rice brands.

The consumers also expressed concern about the health implications of suspicious rice brands.