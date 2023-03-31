A 43-year-old woman, Amina Musa has bagged a 10-year imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession and sale of narcotic drugs known in local parlance as ‘wee’.

She was sentenced by the Jasikan Circuit Court presided over His Honour Alfred Kwabena Asiedu in the Oti Region on Friday, March 31,2023.

Amina Mush was also ordered by the Court to pay a fine of 10,000 penalty units or in default serve another 3 years imprisonment which will run concurrently.

The Police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah told the Court that on February 2023, the Nkwanta police patrol team acted on intelligence and arrested the suspect.

According to him, she was arrested at Nkwanta for possessing 18 parcel of cannabis (wee).

He explained that the suspect, who was traveling from Hohoe to Yendi, allegedly posed as a pregnant woman by fastening the slabs of the dried leaves on her belly.

However, luck eluded Amina, who was dressed in ‘maternity’ gown, when the officers on duty became suspicious of her strange body language.

A search conducted on her by police Nkwanta led to the recovery of the slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah said the matter went on full trial after which she was convicted of the charge and sentenced accordingly.

Amina Mussah, pleaded guilty simplicita to unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and she was convicted on her own plea.

ALSO

JHS graduate on verge of losing fingers over missing GH₵‎ 600

Health officer in court for allegedly defiling two teenagers at Nkwanta