Celebrated Nigerian superstar Wizkid has finally found his voice days after he lost his anticipated awards at the just-ended Grammys night.

The artiste faced serious trolling after losing his Best Global Music Album award to Benin’s Angelique Kidjo as well as Best Global Music Performance.

Three days after, at a time when there seems to be calm, Wizkid has addressed his loss in a post he made on social media.

He congratulated the true King and Queen whose craft earned them the respective awards.

He commended their efforts in consistently shinning light to the African continent.

“Love to my brother a true king @realblackcoffee and Queen @AngeliqueKidjo for the wins and for consistently shining light to the continent. African music rising,” he wrote.