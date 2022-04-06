Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is in the news again and trending on social media.

During Parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three members of the House to the Privileges Committee, for their continuous absence in Parliament.

The three are the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong. All from the New Patriotic Party side of the House.

According to the Speaker, the three legislators have breached the 15-day absence rule, hence his decision to refer them to the Privileges Committee for the necessary actions to be taken.

Though some MPs have expressed excitement over the Speaker’s decision, some section of the members believe the parliamentary leadership’s treatment of Adwoa Safo is unfair.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, for instance, has said Adwoa Safo is being treated unfairly by both the Speaker and the Majority Leader in relation to her referral to the Privileges Committee.

The issue has become a matter of discussion on social media as some netizens are blaming the NPP MP for being the cause of her own troubles.

Check out some reactions below:

Absenteeism in parliament: There are indications that Sarah Adwoa Safo is being targeted – Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/26OUuGlbim — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) April 5, 2022

#TV3NewDay oh, so the “Majority was only expecting Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo to be refer to the privileges committee? The speaker has showed them that he is more experienced than them. Now let’s see what they will say about the other two MPs. — Maxwell Akpabli (@akpabli_maxwell) April 6, 2022

He cited Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Henry Quartey, the MP for Ayawaso Central, and Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the MP for Ahanta West and Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central as MPs who he said had flouted provisions of Article 97(1)(c) of the Constitution.



All from NPP — Troy-Shilton’s Dad (@T_Shilton) April 6, 2022

The NDC had 136 today (that’s without Assin North MP who had to be in the Supreme Court on a case seeking to stop him from holding himself as MP), the NPP had 137 (without Adwoa Safo).



If the NDC stayed or not, the bill would have passed. So why are you scapegoating their group? — Kwaku Asante (@kwakuasanteb) March 29, 2022