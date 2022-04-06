Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Mrs Sarah Adwoa Sarfo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is in the news again and trending on social media.

During Parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three members of the House to the Privileges Committee, for their continuous absence in Parliament.

The three are the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong. All from the New Patriotic Party side of the House.

According to the Speaker, the three legislators have breached the 15-day absence rule, hence his decision to refer them to the Privileges Committee for the necessary actions to be taken.

Though some MPs have expressed excitement over the Speaker’s decision, some section of the members believe the parliamentary leadership’s treatment of Adwoa Safo is unfair.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, for instance, has said Adwoa Safo is being treated unfairly by both the Speaker and the Majority Leader in relation to her referral to the Privileges Committee.

The issue has become a matter of discussion on social media as some netizens are blaming the NPP MP for being the cause of her own troubles.

