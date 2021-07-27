Prosecution Witness in the case in which two persons are standing trial for the murder of the Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP) J. B. Danqauh-Adu, has confirmed the assistance of newly appointed Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, in the arrest of the prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu.



Kenneth Koranchie told an Accra High Court COP Dampare also hosted him and his brother in his house for three days when there was suspicion they could be attacked after assisting the police to arrest the accused.



During cross examination, Mr Koranchie insisted the reason he and his brother had to spend three days in the house of COP Dampare was that neighbours had seen them and some investigators searching for suspect Asiedu after it was discovered that he was connected with the murder of the MP.



He said though suspect Asiedu did not know from the beginning he was being chased, he suspected it because his wife kept asking why he, the witness, went searching for the accused with men who were not in uniform.



Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered at his residence at Shiashie in Accra in the early hours of February 9, 2016.



It is the case of the prosecution that suspect Asiedu and Vincent Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bosso changed his mind and went home.



The prosecution said suspect Asiedu went to Shiashie and picketed at the MP’s house to rob.



According to the prosecution, in the course of searching for the items to steal, suspect Asiedu made some noise which woke the MP up.



The prosecution said a struggle ensued between the two, leading to suspect Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.

