General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mrs Janet Nabla, has reaffirmed that the government will be incapable of paying the salaries of public servants if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E levy) is not passed.

She labelled the levy a ‘necessary evil’ claiming a lot of issues will occur in the country if the tax is not implemented.

“E-levy is a necessary evil, if you observe our economy if the E levy is not implemented a lot of issues will crop up in the country and if there are issues every human being in Ghana will be affected,” she said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mrs Nabla noted the significance of the E-Levy, if accepted, will help facilitate permanent youth employment in Ghana.

“E-levy is in the interest of Ghanaians as this will help facilitate permanent youth employment.

“This E-levy, if it comes, will help young entrepreneurs, it is something of this nature that we (PNC) want because it is a good idea.”

According to her, the country is ‘bankrupt’ and the possible means of revitalising the economic situation is the passage of E-Levy.

“It is true that Ghana we are bankrupt and we will not be able to pay workers and wouldn’t be able to run this country without the passage of tax ( E-Levy) that can bring money,” he said.

READ MORE:

Mrs Nabla, however, lamented about the percentage of the levy and appealed to the government to reduce it to 1 % in order to cushion the plight of Ghanaians.