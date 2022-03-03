It has emerged that a 46-year-old man has lost his life in a fight over dog meat at Assin Atweneboanda in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Daniel Akoto, popularly known as Abrantie, was reportedly hit with a stick, which resulted in his death last Friday [February 25, 2022], during a misunderstanding over a missing dog.

One Kwame, a brother to the main suspect, Thomas Dzinah Kume alias Sankara, a 49-year-old man is said to have complained of his missing dog.

Akoto, who is said to have seen that Sankara had prepared soup with meat and was eating it with some friends, was suspected to have been the one who hinted Kwame about what had happened.

This is because, according to reports, Akoto was invited by Sankara to come and enjoy some of the meat when he chanced on them eating.

But Akoto is said to have declined the offer to partake in the meal.

So when Kwame detected that his dog was missing, Akoto reportedly hinted at what he had seen.

Kwame then went to confront Sankara and he chanced on him and his friends eating meat.

Sankara suspecting that Akoto might have hinted Kwame about the missing dog confronted Akoto.

During a misunderstanding, Sankara reportedly hit Akoto with a stick.

Some eyewitnesses went to help Akoto but he reportedly died before getting to a hospital.

The Odikro of the town, supported by the Unit Committee Secretary, went ahead and buried Akoto without reporting the matter to the police.

The police have since moved in and arrested nine people including the Odikro, Nana George Ahiatornyo and the others.

They are in police custody at Assin Praso.

The District Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

DSP Moses Osakonor said the Unit Committee Secretary, Swanzy Lumor and Gideon Zorve, who is a brother of the deceased, have also been arrested for masterminding the burial without authorisation from the police and the court.