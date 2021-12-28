Guinea Interim President, Mamadi Doumbouya, has strongly cautioned his national football team to return home with the trophy or refund their investment ahead of the 2022 AFCON.

He has challenged the national team squad to emerge winners in the upcoming African Championship in Cameroon next year.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, he notified them of the consequences if the team is unable to return home with the AFCON trophy.

“Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you. Period,” the President cautioned.

Meanwhile, Guinea has been paired alongside Zimbabwe, Senegal and Malawi in the Group B.

Source: Soccer24.co.zw