Three unidentified armed men have shot and killed a worker of SAVACEM at Buipe in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

Reports indicate that Mr Dogbe, a cashier, was shot on Friday between 9:00 and 10:00pm at his residence.

Three armed men entered his house and one immediately rushed into the deceased’s room and shot him.

The body has been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.

According to the Police, there is ongoing investigation following the death of Mr Dogbe, however, no arrest has been made yet.