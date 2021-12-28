An Algerian footballer has died on the pitch after collapsing while captaining Mouloudia Saida in a second division match on Saturday.

Sofiane Lokar was involved in a collision with his goalkeeper in the 26th minute of an Algerian Ligue 2 meeting against ASM Oran.

It is believed that he was 28 years old, though some sources claim that he was 30.

Lokar received treatment at the scene, and he was cleared to reenter the action.

However, 10 minutes later, Lokar suddenly collapsed and he received medical attention on the pitch before being transferred to a local hospital.

But, according to Reuters, Lokar was pronounced dead as a result of a heart attack on the way to the hospital.

According to various reports, Lokar had only been wedded last week.

Lokar’s teammates were left in tears as the traumatic events unfolded around them.

Medics had attempted to resuscitate Lokar on the pitch with CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 has brought more awareness to heart attacks in football

The tragedy comes just days after young Croatian footballer Marin Cacic died three days after being placed into a coma following a sudden collapse during training with his team NK Nehaj Sinj.

NK Nehaj Sinj confirmed Cacic had passed away with a touching message on Facebook.

Football has had a heightened awareness of heart attacks in the sport after football was rocked by Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020.

Paramedics, and Denmark’s captain Simon Kjaer, were able to save Eriksen’s life.