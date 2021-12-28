Jamaican DJ cum dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, has dismissed reports that he was arrested for flouting covid-19 protocols.

According to him, he has no covid nor has he tested positive for the virus despite travelling around the world for the past six months.

Reports were rife he flouted health protocols after testing positive for the Covid-19 after assessment by authorities on his arrival in Ghana.

Mi confuse yf 🥴🥴🥴. #Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid. Uno weird yf. 🥴🥴🥴 — Beenie Man (@KingBeenieMan) December 27, 2021

The Jamaican artiste was billed to perform at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert but was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel immediately after touching down at the Kotoka International Airport.

However, he reportedly broke the directive by vacating the facility to appear on media platforms including the much-anticipated concert which saw a star-studded lineup sharing the same stage at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra.

After his round of activities within the country, Beenie Man is alleged to have been arrested upon his return to the Ghana Immigration Service at the airport for his passport.

But taking to Twitter, though he did not say anything about the supposed passport, he noted he has been fully vaccinated.

READ ON:

Meanwhile, he indicated he enjoyed his stay in Ghana and commended the government, immigration and the Ghana Health Service.

He further expressed appreciation to Stonebwoy, adding that he was looking forward to the 2022 edition of the Bhimconcert.