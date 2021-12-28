Season 4 of Adom TV’s flagship music talent reality show, Nsoromma, kick-started at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Season 3 ended on a good note with Abrantie, the wonder kid being crowned winner.

This year, the battle is on for 20 contestants who are to showcase their musical talent to Ghanaians and beyond.

The first set of 10 contestants opened up the show at the Fantasy Dome on Sunday, December 25, 2021.

After successfully sailing through intensive auditions to make up to the list, they took turns to thrill patrons with their own choice of songs.

The team was made up of Amanor Gideon, Hadassah Maame Afia Anku, Nancy Gadre, Precious Mbir, and Isaac Aboah.

The rest were Lord-Noble Abbew Williams, Nhyira Akoto Afriyie, Doris Adjei, Jessica Otoo and Amankwah Richard.

Hosted by Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso host, Jerry Justice, Adom TV is poised to entertain viewers from 4:00 pm each Sunday with awesome performances from these talented children.

The judges for the show are soothing highlife singer Akwaboah and music legend Akosua Agyapong.

Patrons are expected to be at the venue and see the first 10 of 30 contestants perform or watch the show virtually on Adom TV as the kids justify their inclusion to be part of the final 12.

Check out more photos below: