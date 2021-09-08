The police in Adamawa have arrested a 19-year-old woman, Rumasa’u Muhammed, of Wuro Yanka Village in Shelleng local government area for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident on Wednesday in Yola.

The suspect was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing her husband, Muhammed Adamu, 35, to death after seeking divorce.

Investigation so far reveals that the suspect was forcefully married to the deceased by her parents against her will on August 6, DSP Nguroje said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, has given a directive for a discreet investigation into the matter.

The Commissioner has equally advised members of the public to stop forcing their wards into early and forceful marriages.

In the same vein, the Commissioner has directed for immediate prosecution of the suspect so as to serve as deterrence to others, he said.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the incident, Ustaz Abdullah Hamman, an Islamic Scholar in Yola, said forced marriage has no place in Islam.

According to Islam, parents have rights to choose for their children a good family to marry from but at the same time, Islam does not encourage forced marriages.

He stressed the need for the parents to desist from forced marriage, saying such a practice is causing a lot of harm in society.

NAN also reports that a family source, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said: The girl demanded that her late husband divorces her peacefully since she was not interested in the marriage, but he refused.

Angered by this after several requests, she picked up a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.