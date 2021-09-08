Officials of the National Security have arrested 33 suspects believed to have links with terrorist organizations in Burkina Faso and Mali at Nambahala in the Savelugu Municipality.

Joy news reporter Illiasu Tanko reported that, the suspects were all airlifted to Accra over the weekend.

He noted that, the National Security claims it has evidence indicating that the five have links with terrorists in Burkina Faso and Mali” he added.

“The target is an Islamic learning center in the community where they arrested 33 persons and airlifted them to Accra. As I speak the information we are getting is that 27 of these suspects have been granted bailed while the remaining five including the owner of the Islamic center are still in the custody of National Security” Illiasu reported.

Illiasu Tanko noted that, the arrests have left resident of Naambala terrified and anxious.

Meanwhile General Secretary of Fulani Welfare Group Alhaji Yakubu Musa Bari has confirmed the report.

He said he was contacted by the National Security to interpret the language of the suspects.

“An officer called me from the National Security to come and assist them in their investigations. They told me about the swoop and their suspicion that the suspects had some connections with terrorists. So I was there to help interpret the Fulani language. The National Security was investigating the phone conversations of these suspects” he said.