

Francisca Ackon, the wife of the famous taxi driver, who earned the admiration of many by returning a whopping GH¢8,000 cedis found in his taxi, has narrated her side of the story.

According to her, she told her husband to return the money because they are content with what they have.



Kwesi Ackon’s kind gesture has gone viral on social media and attracted commendation and rewards from scores of individuals including the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr. Ackon had narrated on several platforms that his success story was borne out of his decision to return an amount of money that fell from a passenger (a fishmonger) he transported from Mallam Atta Market to Teshie.

But little has been heard of the woman who convinced Ackon to return the money.

Francisca said when her husband told her about the money, she quickly asked him to return it the next morning.



“My husband went to work one day on Easter Saturday and he was holding a stack of notes in his car. It was an apron with money in it.

He said he picked a fish seller to Teshie. I counted the money and it was GH¢8,000 cedis. He asked what we should do and I asked him to return the money. The woman gave him money to fill his tank and also gave him some fish. We returned the money and moved on with our lives. Now, look what God has done” she said.



Francisca expressed gratitude for the massive support since the story of her husband’s good deed went viral.