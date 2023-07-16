In a poignant memoir, the wife of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, whose life was tragically cut short in a horrific mob attack, shares her journey of resilience and strength in the face of unimaginable loss.

In the memoir, Barbara Mahama recounts the events leading up to the fateful day when her beloved husband was brutally killed while serving his country.

She shares the pain, grief, and anguish she experienced as she came to terms with the devastating loss of her partner, best friend, and father of her children.

The memoir delves into the challenges she faced in the aftermath of the tragedy, and finding the courage to rebuild her life and that of her children.

Throughout the pages of the memoir, she shares the resilience and determination that allowed her to emerge from the darkness of loss and find a path forward.

She speaks of the importance of faith, hope, and love in the healing process, and how she drew strength from the memory of her late husband’s legacy of service and sacrifice.

Beyond her grief, Madam Barbara also journaled her childhood experiences that shaped her to be the woman she is now.

As much about life as it is about death, the book proves that regardless of the situation, love and hope have the power to survive.