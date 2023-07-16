The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned manufacturers against producing sachet and bottled water without licenses.

In a press release signed by the Chief Executive Officer, the Authority indicated that the operation of such facilities without compliance with the needed regulations poses a public health risk.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has noted with concern the increased number of non-compliance among some sachet/bottled water producers. This has the potential to compromise public health, including causing an outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, and typhoid,” parts of the statement read.

The FDA called on all manufacturers without licenses to suspend operations, take steps to regularize their operations and also register their products immediately.

The Authority noted that any manufacturer that fails to abide by this will face regulatory sanctions.

“The FDA’s industrial support team is available to provide training and technical support to the industry,” they noted.

Meanwhile, the FDA urged the general public to check the registration status of regulated products from their website or through the proper platform before purchasing.