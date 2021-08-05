An ordained minister of God, Apostle Daniel Agyei, has stirred reactions on social media after a statement he made at the #FixTheCountry protest.

Apostle Agyei joined hundreds of Ghanaians to hit the streets of Accra on August 4, 2021, in protest of what they described as bad leadership (governance) in Ghana.

The head pastor of Evangelical Methodist church at Asylum Down appeared in a pastor’s outfit (suit and clerical) and got the attention of media personnel.

When he was given the chance to speak, Apostle Agyei indicated that he had joined the demonstration because his church members are broke and cannot pay offertories and tithes in church.

“Nowadays, our church members when they come to church they can’t give offering, they can’t pay their tithe because all our members are all broke. There are no jobs in this our nation. That is why I have joined this demonstration,” he said.

The pastor also reiterated that the protest was not political because they (protesters) did not care about National Democractic Congress (NDC) or New Patriotic Party (NPP) but only wanted the best form of governance for the people of Ghana.

“This is a peaceful demonstration. We are not going to destroy any state property. We are not against NDC or NPP but we are against the bad leadership, the bad governance of this country,” he emphasised.