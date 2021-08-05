Motherhood is a beautiful thing which is accompanied with lots of unexpected challenges. Expectant mothers need the care, love, and assistance of their parents throughout their nine months period.

Here are some things every husband can do to pamper his wife:

Grocery shopping every weekend

If you don’t have a washing machine. Sitting or bending down for hours to wash is not ideal at her stage. Give her some time to rest and take care of laundry.

Massage her feet every evening.

Accompany her to antenatal appointments.

Pamper her every weekend by preparing her favourite meals or anything she craves for.

Find a hairdresser to fix her hair at home because going to the saloon is very stressful in her stage.