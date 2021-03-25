Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is pushing for the re-opening of land borders across the country to ease the hardship brought to residents living in and around border towns, especially those within the Jomoro constituency.

According to her, the government of the day has ignored the economic lives of those around these areas, and argued that the continuous closure of the borders has brought untold hardships due to reduced patronage of services with several others also losing their capitals.

She also revealed that there’s been a mass exodus of young men and women from her constituency due to the dwindling economic activities.

You may recall that government imposed emergency border restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a year ago.

However, the President has re-opened the country’s airports for international travels leaving out those by land.

The Jomoro MP insisted that the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus at the airports can be replicated at the various land entry points to keep the disease in check.