The Black Stars players have visited the famous Nelson Mandela square ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg today.

Ghana will be hosted by the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars need just a point to book their qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon.

Ghana, four times winner of the Africa Cup of Nations, sits on top of Group C with nine points.

Coach Charles Akonnor, his backroom staff, players and some staff of the FA went for sight-seeing before the crunch tie against the Bafana Bafana.

The Nelson Mandela Square is a shopping centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, that includes a large open area built to resemble a traditional European town square and an office complex.

Check pictures from the famous Nelson Mandela square: