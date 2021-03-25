Traders at the new Kejetia market have given managers of the facility a two-week ultimatum to address challenges with their electricity bills.

The over seven thousand stores depend on a single metering system.

Charges are billed among the traders, irrespective of consumption.

The traders are demanding separate meters to manage their individual power consumption.

The traders lamented the high cost of electricity bills over the months.

They have complained to the authorities without any solution.

Some of them say their shops are locked up when they fail to pay the bills on time.

Nana Kwasi Prempeh, leader of the traders, cited continuous flooding, roof leakages, choked drains and non-functional elevators at the market as some challenges.

The non-functional elevator and the centralise gas system for cooking are all challenges inhibiting business at the new Kejetia market.

He said the lack of a public address system at the market has affected effective communication between management and traders.

According to him, accessibility to a section of the new Kejetia market F-line is problematic.

Traders plying their trade in that area continue to count their losses everyday.

Nobody come there to do business with them because there is no access.

Traders have vowed to remove the barricade if management fails to do that within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Kejetia City Market Limited, Kofi Duffuor, says the plight of the traders will soon be addressed.

According to him, they have worked on most of the challenges they lamented about.