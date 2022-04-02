North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has joined calls by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to urge the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to stick to the current Black Stars technical team.

“I support calls that we should maintain Black Stars technical team with Otto Addo as the head coach. The team must be maintained fully unlike President’s Cabinet that must be reshuffled, as for Otto Addo and the whole technical team they should be maintained after such a great show,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

His comment comes after President Akufo-Addo urged the GFA to keep faith in the technical team of the Black Stars for at least the World Cup in Qatar.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking on Wednesday when players of the Black Stars and the Technical team called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“I am hoping the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through to the World Cup itself, I told the coach to be careful when he comes to Ghana we will kidnap him and make it difficult for him to leave to Germany and to Dortmund, and we want him here,” he noted.

Mr Ablakwa congratulated the Black Stars team for defying the odds to go into Nigeria and win big and making Ghanaians extremely proud.

As a ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Ablakwa condemned the Nigerians for acts of vandalism.

“These things should never be entertained. I hope FIFA will take a serious view on the matter and apply sanctions because it is not the way to go,” he added.