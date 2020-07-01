A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), affectionately called K Gyasi, has told members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to eat humble pie and bow their heads in shame for persecuting the Electoral Commission (EC) over the C.I. 126.

According to him, the huge turn out of eligible voters at the various registration centres across the country on the first day of the registration exercise has disproved the NDC’s claim that the EC with the C.I. 126 was going to disenfranchise close to 10 million Ghanaian eligible voters.

Do you now see that the NDC’s claim that the EC was going to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters with the C.I. 126 is a lie, just look at the numbers that turned out for registration, he stated in an interview on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday?

Addressing the issue of the registration exercise being marked with violence on its first day, Mr Gyasi noted that, despite the few hitches the exercise, in general, has started on a very positive note.

This, he attributed to the fact that only a few registration centres recorded acts of violence.

This registration exercise has started on a very positive note because over 30,000 centres out of the 33,700 centres were incident-free. Over 90 per cent were incident-free, only a few centres had some issues, he intimated.