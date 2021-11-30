Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has disclosed his strategy for building and sustaining over 20 local businesses in Ghana.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Tuesday, he revealed that the input into building a generational business was to focus on his children.

He shared his principles which were used to equip his children with the skills and experience to become accustomed to the business environment.

“We need to focus on our children when building a generational business.

“Especially with my children, they apply for a position in the business as a Clark for a year and get accustomed to the business environment before they enroll into University the following year.

“They return as staff anytime they visit the business during long vacations. When they obtain their first degree, they now become officers. After their Masters they are promoted into a manager,” he revealed.

According to Dr Duffuor, these experiences from the business become a part of them.

Dr Duffuor owns more than 20 local generational businesses in almost all critical sectors over the years in Ghana.