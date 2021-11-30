Ghanaian actress and presenter, Selly Galley and her hubby Praye Tietia, have been sharing loved-up photos and videos that scream couple goals on social media.

The much-in-love couple, presently based in the United Kingdom (UK), have been getting all cosy leaving many social media users restless as they post by the day.

As the yuletide inches closer, the couple aren’t shy to put out their loved-up life as they take walks, visit shops and even shoot short skits to create wonderful memories away from their motherland.

In one of the videos, Praye Tietia and Selly were captured enjoying a roadside band playing Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry song.

Additionally, the video touched the heart of rapper Reggie Rockstone who went ahead to commend them for keeping it real with their fans. According to Reggie, Selly and Praye Tietia deserve each other.

MORE:

Amid the fun, Selly complained about the weather in UK.