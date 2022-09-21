Event promoter and CEO of Inside LLC, Nana Boateng Gyimah, has disclosed why some top musicians get bounced by embassies when its factual they are travelling for shows.

According to him, most musicians do not pay mind to the part of their contracts that pushes them to hype shows they are billed for.

He explained that, the counsellors at the embassies also visit social media pages of these musicians, hence it is very necessary for the musicians to promote the shows they are billed for to get visas easily.

Mr Gyimah also noted that some of the team members of some musicians haven’t upgraded themselves to even understand some of the contracts being handed to them.

