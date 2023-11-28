Barring any last-minute intervention, the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) will go ahead with its intended strike starting Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

A meeting the Association had with the government ended inconclusively.

MOWAG wants the government to implement the agreed conditions of service arrived at in 2020.

Richard Kofi Jordan, General Secretary of the Ghana Mortuary Workers Association, explained to Citi News in an interview that, they would embark on its protest because their efforts to get the government to address their concerns over the years had been futile.

He stressed that, stakeholders had also dragged their feet in collaborating to see to it that their solutions were adopted.

MOWAG, on November 20, 2023, served notice of embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike starting Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In a statement, the Association indicated that, all efforts to resolve their grievances had proved futile, hence their intended strike.

“At the general meeting of members of MOWAG, it was agreed that since all avenues to resolve our grievances have proven futile, a notice of indefinite nationwide strike is served as in Section 159 of Act,651(2003). Our position is that all Mortuary Workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved,” the group stated.

