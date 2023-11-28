Phil Foden’s four-year-old son, Ronnie, has signed a modelling contract after becoming a rising star on social media where he has amassed over three million Instagram followers.

Ronnie has enjoyed growing stardom on social media since he joined in with Manchester City’s celebrations after the club clinched the Treble last season, ending with Champions League success in Turkey.

Foden has been happy to see his eldest child enjoy spending time with his City teammates who regularly interact with the youngster in and around the club and after matches.

His Instagram account that is managed by his parents is booming with nearly four million followers and has now signed a modelling contract with a talent agency, as reported by the Sun.

Ronnie has developed a blossoming relationship with City supporters who they have nicknamed ‘The Dude’ and ‘El Wey’ following his playful antics after the club celebrated becoming European champions.

After beating Inter Milan in last season’s final, Ronnie was brought on the pitch by his dad to join in the fun as the pair posed for pictures along with Phil’s partner Rebecca Cooke.

He was also seen laughing with goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland on the pitch, and they took a selfie together in the dressing room.

Further celebrations followed when he climbed onto his dad’s shoulders when City’s stars serenaded their match-winner by singing ‘Rodri’s On Fire’ to the tune of Gala’s 90s hit ‘Freed From Desire’.

An agreement has now been made with Propel Talent Group to promote the youngster and associated brands.

The claims to manage ‘the careers of some of the UK’s most sought-after talent’ amid a growing rise in influencers and online viral stars.

Ronnie has already promoted various fashion brands already with the youngster posing for Flannels Junior in a recent photoshoot.