Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has said the huge number of youth who have stormed the El-Wak Stadium to participate in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise is due to unemployment.

A video and photos of the incident have gone viral, with Ghanaians expressing shock.

Commenting on the issue, Mr Anyidoho said the youth in Ghana are hungry for jobs, hence the huge numbers.

Speaking in an interview, he said there is lack of jobs and opportunities, hardship, and anyone who would disagree is not candid.

He called for a unified front in fixing the country devoid of politics.

“That is why we have to come together to fix the country. We have to unite our front and stop the partisan politics and fix the country,” he said.

He also suggested the process is being done in the open to show a transparent and accountable process.

Meanwhile, he has asked the GAF to be transparent and allow only deserving persons to join the service to serve the nation.

