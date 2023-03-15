It has emerged that former Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Fui Tsikata rejected national honours conferred on some Ghanaians for their meritorious services, hard work, sacrifices and contribution to national development.

A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, disclosed this on Facebook after the ceremony that took place on Tuesday, March 14.

The two were part of the legal team that helped Ghana to secure the western border and its oil deposits at the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in 2017.

In view of this, Nii Teiko described the development as sad.

But reacting to the staffer’s concern, a member of the National Democratic Congress, Edudzi Tamakloe, disclosed it was because a proposal from them was not adhered to.

The legal practitioner said Madam Appiah-Oppong and lawyer Tsikata asked the Awards Committee to include the people they worked with as part of the awardees.

However, it was refused, hence their decision to turn down the honours.

Forty-seven national icons in various national endeavours were given the Order of the Volta for their exploits and sacrifices for the country.

In the event brochure, it was stated that 19,557 frontline health workers across the country were also recognised for their roles.

The President stated the awards ceremony was a purely national event, devoid of partisan, ethnic or religious considerations, and organised solely in recognition of the services offered by its recipients to the growth, development, progress and prosperity of Ghana.